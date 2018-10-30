COOS BAY – With hammers, roofing panels and nails on hand, dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday at the Millicoma Marsh Trail to help rebuild its aging trail shelters.

As part of the United Communities AmeriCorps “Make a Difference Day,” community members and volunteers from the Coos Watershed Association, AmeriCorps and the Millicoma Marsh Stewardship group joined one another in tackling the enhancement project.