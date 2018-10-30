NORTH BEND — At around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, North Bend Police arrested 31-year-old Anthony Lyman in connection with two armed robberies.
According to police, around 8 p.m. Lyman reportedly entered the Chevron at 1300 Virginia Ave. and attempted to steal a $5 beer. When confronted by employees, he allegedly punched one of them in the face and threatened the employee by brandishing a knife. Lyman fled the scene before police arrived.
Just over an hour later Lyman entered Tiny’s Tavern, 1971 Union, North Bend, and reportedly demanded a bottle of whiskey and all the money from the cash register. Witnesses said he told the bartender that he was “robbing the place.”
When patrons tried to intervene, Lyman was said to have shouted out that he had a gun, a knife and a taser. He proceeded to threaten to “fire the place up.”
The bartender was able to call the police, and three police officers arrived on scene. Upon the officers' arrival, Lyman allegedly punched one of them in the chest. While trying to fight off the officers, he said he had two knives. Officers pinned him to the ground when he began reaching into his pocket for a knife, police said. The knife dropped from his pocket, and a second knife was found in his pants pocket. No guns or tasers were found.
Lyman was transported to Coos County Jail, where he was booked and charged with two counts of Robbery II, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, two counts of Menacing, Attempted Theft II, Theft III, Assault IV, and Resisting Arrest and Assault on a Public Safety Officer.