On May 6th, 2023, at 5:32 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a man on a motorcycle driving recklessly and pointing a gun at the reporting party along with others in his vehicle near N 8th Street and Queens Ave in Lakeside.

Det. B. Davis responded and learned that the suspect in the altercation was Jonathan L. Barron (35). After an investigation Det. B. Davis issued probable cause for Mr. Barron’s arrest on unlawful use of a weapon (3 counts) and menacing (3 counts).

