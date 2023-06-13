The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) responded to a second report of public indecency against the same Coos Bay man on the same day.
On June 12, 2023, at approximately 9:22 p.m., CBPD received a report of a man who had exposed his genitals to a female employee outside of Fred Meyer, 1020 S. 1st St., Coos Bay. The description matched that of the same man who had already been arrested by CBPD that day for public indecency at a different location. Following that incident, the man was arrested and transported into the custody of the Coos County Jail.
After confirming it was the same man, the officer issued probable cause for the arrest of Christopher Banks, 31 years old. Officers could not locate Mr. Banks and informed other local law enforcement agencies of their probable cause for his arrest. On June 13, 2023, the Oregon State Police located Mr. Banks and arrested him on the CBPD's probable cause charge of public indecency. Mr. Banks was transported to the Coos County Jail and, at the time of this media release, was still being held in their custody.
The CBPD would like to thank the Oregon State Police for their assistance in apprehending Mr. Banks.
The CBPD understands that incidents such as this are concerning and protecting our community is our highest priority. We encourage our community to continue to take precautions when walking or in areas alone and to always call 9-1-1 during an emergency or local law enforcement if they need assistance.
