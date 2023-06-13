Coos Bay police

The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) responded to a second report of public indecency against the same Coos Bay man on the same day.

On June 12, 2023, at approximately 9:22 p.m., CBPD received a report of a man who had exposed his genitals to a female employee outside of Fred Meyer, 1020 S. 1st St., Coos Bay. The description matched that of the same man who had already been arrested by CBPD that day for public indecency at a different location. Following that incident, the man was arrested and transported into the custody of the Coos County Jail.

