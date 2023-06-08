Suspected stolen property recovered at Coos Bay home
The Coos Bay Police Department

The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) arrested a Coos Bay man, served a search warrant, and recovered suspected stolen property at a Coos Bay home following a burglary investigation.

CBPD officers received a report of a burglary at a local business on June 4, 2023. The business provided investigating officers with a detailed list of stolen property and surveillance footage during the burglary.

