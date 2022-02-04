On January 25, at about 9:49 a.m., a citizen drove by a home in the 93000 block of Woodruff Lane in Coos Bay and observed a male pulling a wagon which was full of property. The citizen had personal knowledge of the area and the people who lived there and knew the home the male was walking away from was owned by a person who was out of the area.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was contacted. Deputies responded and contacted the male who was identified as 31-year-old Scott Peterson. An investigation ensued and it was found that the address which Peterson was walking away from the home had been burglarized. It was suspected that the wagon Peterson was pulling contained property from that address.
Based upon several other pieces of evidence, Peterson was arrested for burglary I and theft I as well as a probation violation and transported to jail.
A sergeant from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office applied for and was granted a search warrant for the wagon. Property from the burglarized address was recovered as well as a firearm. Peterson will be charged with burglary I, burglary II, theft I and felon in possession of a firearm. The investigation is continuing.
