On August 4 at 10:15 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of an assault occurring in the brush, near the Bay, with the closest intersection reported for reference as Cape Arago Highway and Wisconsin Street in Coos Bay.

A sheriff’s deputy responded and, after arriving, could hear a woman yelling, “He is killing me.” The deputy ran through the brush toward the bay, searching for the woman, and ultimately located her being held against her will in a makeshift hut near the water’s edge.

