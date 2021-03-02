A 56-year-old man is behind bars after threatening Coos County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched at 8:22 a.m.to a home on Grinnell Lane to a report of a man violating a restraining order.
When deputies arrived, they made contact with Cy Woodward. When he saw the deputies, Woodward charged at the deputies while holding two large metal objects. He also told deputies they were going to kill him.
Deputies were able to control Woodward and take him into custody with no injuries. He was transported to Bay Area Hospital at his own request.
When he was released from the hospital, Woodward taken to the Coos County Jail, where he is being held on charges of violation of a restraining order, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and resisting arrest.
