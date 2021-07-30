On July 23 at about 8:45 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a Yellow Cab driver that had been robbed at gunpoint, resulting in a fight inside the cab.
Deputies quickly arrived on scene, but the suspect had left the area. The cab driver was able to get the supposed gun away from the suspect and quickly realized it was a BB gun.
As the investigating deputy was speaking with the victim, the suspect, 25-year-old Shawn Libercajt, called dispatch stating he had committed a crime and gave his location. Deputies were able to bring Libercajt into custody, as he confessed to the crime.
Libercajt was arrested on scene for robbery in the second degree, menacing and harassment. Libercajt was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked and lodged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In