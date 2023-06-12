The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) arrested a Coos Bay man after receiving a report of public indecency at a Coos Bay park.
On June 12, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the North Coos 9-1-1 Center (NC911) received a report from a resident stating a man had approached her while at Mingus Park. The caller stated that the man exposed his genitals to her and briefly followed her in the park as she called 9-1-1. The NC911 dispatcher kept the caller on the line while the officers responded and monitored her safety, while simultaneously updating the officers on the man’s description and location in the park.
CBPD officers arrived at the park approximately three minutes after the initial 9-1-1 call. The man, identified as Christopher Banks, 31 years old, was located and arrested on charges of public indecency. Mr. Banks was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Although these types of incidents are infrequent, we would like to remind our citizens of a few personal safety tips when walking:
• Be alert and aware of the surroundings and people around you, especially if you are alone or it is dark.
• Stay in well-lit areas when possible, plan your route, and avoid unfamiliar areas.
• Walk confidently at a steady pace; don’t respond to conversation from strangers.
• Make sure someone else knows your walking plans and route. Bring another person with you if possible.
• Carry a cell phone with you; avoid carrying bags or valuables.
• Call 9-1-1 for an emergency or local law enforcement if you need assistance
