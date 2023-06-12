Coos Bay police

The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) arrested a Coos Bay man after receiving a report of public indecency at a Coos Bay park.

On June 12, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the North Coos 9-1-1 Center (NC911) received a report from a resident stating a man had approached her while at Mingus Park. The caller stated that the man exposed his genitals to her and briefly followed her in the park as she called 9-1-1. The NC911 dispatcher kept the caller on the line while the officers responded and monitored her safety, while simultaneously updating the officers on the man’s description and location in the park.

