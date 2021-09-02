On August 29 at about 1:49 a.m., a deputy from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling near the intersection of Highway 101 and Harriet Road. Loud, angry screaming of profanities were heard from a male walking south on Highway 101. Other pedestrians were moving away from the man as he ranted. The deputy contacted the male at Highway 101 and Harriet Road to speak with him about his tumultuous behavior.
The man, later identified as 23-year-old Jawdat Hemdan refused to stop, even when ordered to do so. Instead, Hemdan walked across the street, stopping traffic and creating a hazard. Upon reaching the east side of Highway 101, a foot chase ensued but Hemdan was caught. Hemdan refused to cooperate and resisted the deputy’s efforts to place him into handcuffs.
The man was finally arrested at which point he provided a false name. Hemdan was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked and charged with disorderly conduct II, interfering with a peace officer and giving false information to a peace officer.
