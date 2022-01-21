On January 14 at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Coos County dispatch center received a call for an audible alarm at the Human Bean in the Bunker Hill area of Coos Bay.
A deputy responded to the business and found one of the windows had been shattered by a rock.
While the deputy was on scene; it was learned that Coos Bay Police had received a call for a subject throwing a rock through a window at Fred Meyer a few minutes later.
The sheriff’s office and Coos Bay Police then began searching the area for the suspect.
29-year-old Jordan Skylar Jones was located near Coastal Spas in Bunker Hill and taken into custody for criminal mischief. During the investigation, it was determined several vehicles in the area where Jones was located had also been damaged.
Jones was transported to the Coos County Jail and booked for two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree for causing damage to property exceeding $1,000.
The following day, four other businesses in the Bunker Hill area contacted the Coos County Dispatch center to report damage to property done in a similar manner as the night before. This investigation is still ongoing.
Coos Bay Police is investigating several similar incidents within their city as well.
The Coos County Sheriff’s office was assisted by Coos Bay Police and North Coos Dispatch.
