police siren

Over the past few months, the county and sheriff’s office civil division has been working with a resident at 64710 Washington Road, Coos Bay, with respect to failure to pay over five years of back taxes. Chester A. Cunnington, 52, of Coos Bay, had been resistant to all of the county’s attempts to work out a solution. Cunnington had been residing in a makeshift residence on the property which was not fit as a human dwelling.

In early January, Cunnington made it clear he would not cooperate with the county or the civil division of the sheriff’s office. The county was granted a “Writ of Assistance,” to have the sheriff’s office assist with removing Cunnington from the property. On that date, Cunnington was not home, however bomb making materials were found on his property and inside the makeshift residence. Ultimately, the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad had to be called to the location to dispose of the potentially dangerous items.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments