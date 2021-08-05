On July 28 at about 10:20 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible overdose victim located at 67575 East Bay Road in North Bend. It was reported a man was slumped over inside of a vehicle and had a knife or razor blade in his hand.
Upon arrival, deputies checked on the man, startling him awake. When the man awoke, deputies observed a handgun tucked between the seats next to the man’s leg. The suspect, 26-year-old Kyle Vanalstine, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. User amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, OxyCodone and Buprenorphine were also located in Vanalstine’s vehicle.
Per Measure 110, Vanalstine was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of Oxycodone with a fine of $100 per each alleged possession amount. Vanalstine was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In