TENMILE — A 57-year-old man from Tenmile was arrested Thursday and transported to the Douglas County Jail after deputies say he assaulted a woman.
Deputies were called to a residence in the 100-block of Horseshoe Lane shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of an attempted sexual assault. After speaking with the woman who reported the incident and conducting an investigation, the suspect, Jamie Dale Greer, was identified, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Greer refused to come out and speak with deputies, but was taken into custody after "he recklessly drove away from the house," the release said.
He is accused of Attempted Rape I, Domestic Strangulation, Domestic Harassment, and a DUII.