COOS COUNTY — A restraining order was violated Sunday, Aug. 16.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, a woman called around 11:35 p.m. to report that her ex-boyfriend, Steven Emery, 30, of Coos Bay, was at her home.
“There is a valid restraining order in place which prohibits Steven from having any contact with (the woman) or her residence,” the release said.
When law enforcement arrived, Emery was found on her property and arrested for violation of a restraining order. Authorities also found a valid warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on Assault IV.
He was transported to the Coos County Jail and lodged under a $17,500 bail.