On April 5th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of an assault that had occurred at Lighthouse Beach with the victim currently located at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay.
Deputy Freerksen responded to the hospital and met with the victim, who was being treated for injuries sustained in the assault. During the investigation, it was learned the victim was allegedly held against her will for several days at Lighthouse Beach while being physically assaulted several times.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In