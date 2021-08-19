On August 12 at approximately 1:11 p.m., a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact a wanted subject on Seven Devils Road near mile post 15.
The subject who was identified as 27-year-old Patrick D. Dietz of Coos Bay subsequently fled from the deputy on foot of the east side of Seven Devils Road into heavy brush.
K9 Cena was called to the location to conduct a criminal apprehension track for Mr. Dietz. K9 Cena tracked for approximately one mile, locating Dietz’s backpack, jacket and finally Dietz in heavy mud and skunk cabbage. Dietz was taken into custody without issue.
Dietz was transported to the Coos County Jail with three outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In