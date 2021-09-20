On September 15 at approximately 5 p.m., a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Linton Lane near Flanagan Road to a report of a wanted subject.
Upon arrival, the deputy observed 35-year-old Leon A. Luck of Coos Bay seated in a vehicle at the location. The deputy was aware Luck had several outstanding warrants for his arrest and immediately attempted to place him under arrest. Luck fled on foot from the deputy before he could get close enough to make the arrest.
Coos County Sheriff’s K9 Cena was called to the location to conduct a criminal apprehension track for Luck. After an approximately 800-yard track through blackberry bushes, a creek, and thick woods Cena located Luck and he was subsequently arrested.
Luck was transported to the Coos County Jail on the outstanding warrants and the additional crimes of escape III, interfering with a police animal and resisting arrest.
