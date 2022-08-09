Helping out

Coos County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputy Cena keeps a close eye as North Bend police attempt to rescue a man who got stuck in the ductwork when trying to break into the Lucky Star Restaurant.

 Contributed photo

A would-be thief was stopped short when he got stuck in the ventilation system at a North Bend restaurant.

The Coos County Sheriff's Office and North Bend police reported a man attempted to break into the Lucky Star Restaurant by climbing onto the roof and entering the ventilation system of the restaurant.

