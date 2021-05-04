Days after he fled from Bandon police, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office assisted Bandon police officers in locating and arresting a man wanted on a federal warrant.
Police first began looking for Jonathan Cordova, 34, last week, but he was able to elude capture despite a large manhunt in Bandon.
On Wednesday, police learned Cordova might be at a home in Bandon, and together with the sheriff’s office went to the home in the 47300 block of Highway 101. When they arrived, officers were able to determine that Cordova fled out of a window.
The sheriff’s office deployed K-9 officer Odin, who tracked Cordova from the residence into nearby brush paralleling Highway 101. With Odin close behind, Cordova eventually returned to the residence, where he was taken into custody by deputies who were still at the home.
Cordova was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was temporarily held before being transferred into federal custody.
