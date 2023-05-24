On May 24, 2023, at 12:06 p.m. Sgt. A. Slater was on routine patrol in Lakeside when he observed a suspicious vehicle turn onto Airport Road from U.S. Hwy 101. Sgt. Slater pulled out behind the car, and it immediately took off at a high rate of speed.
Sgt. Slater actively tried to stop the vehicle with his emergency lights and siren activated. However, the red Cadillac slid sideways onto Sarah Lane before the car became stuck in a ditch at the location.
The driver, Michael J. Esposito (47) of Oakridge, had several outstanding warrants from both the Parole Board & Probation warrants from Marion County. Mr. Esposito was arrested on the warrants and transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and is currently in custody. The vehicle was removed from the location.
After an investigation, Mr. Esposito was cited for driving while suspended and careless driving. In addition, he will be referred to the D.A.’s Office for additional crimes from his actions before the traffic stop.
