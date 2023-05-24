car became stuck in a ditch
The Coos County Sheriff's Office

On May 24, 2023, at 12:06 p.m. Sgt. A. Slater was on routine patrol in Lakeside when he observed a suspicious vehicle turn onto Airport Road from U.S. Hwy 101. Sgt. Slater pulled out behind the car, and it immediately took off at a high rate of speed.

Sgt. Slater actively tried to stop the vehicle with his emergency lights and siren activated. However, the red Cadillac slid sideways onto Sarah Lane before the car became stuck in a ditch at the location.

