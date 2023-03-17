On March 17, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call about a pickup truck stuck in high water on Arago-Fistrap Road.
At the time, no marine deputies were available, so Myrtle Point Fire and Mast Brothers Towing were dispatched for assistance.
Willie Burris with Myrtle Point Fire, Mast Brothers Towing, and several neighbors assisted in helping the man and his two children (3 yrs old and 8 yrs old) out of the vehicle and back to dry land.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Myrtle Point Fire, Mast Brothers, and all others involved in the rescue.
We would also like to thank our Dispatch Center for fast thinking and utilizing resources to resolve this situation quickly.
