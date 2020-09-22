LINCOLN CITY — On Sunday, Sept. 20, at about 7:36 p.m., Lincoln City Police officers responded to McKay’s Market located at 801 S.W. Highway 101 in Lincoln City on a reported gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, it was discovered a male, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas J. Ellingford of Lincoln City, had sustained an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his groin area and leg, according to the Lincoln City Police Department.
Investigation revealed that Ellingford was inside the store and as he was waiting in the checkout line, he un-holstered a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his waist band so that he could show it off to a friend. As Ellingford was placing the firearm back in the front of his pants near the zipper and button areas, he accidently pulled the trigger causing the firearm to discharge. The bullet entered into Ellingford’s groin area before exiting out the lower thigh of his leg, narrowly missing his femoral artery.
Officers on scene immediately rendered first aid before medics from Pac-West Ambulance and North Lincoln Fire arrived to take over treatment. Ellingford was transported code-3 to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital where he was immediately flown via Life Flight to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland.
No one else was injured in this incident, however a criminal investigation is ongoing, as Ellingford did not have a concealed handgun license and his act was found to be reckless since it placed several people in danger.
If anyone has information about this case please contact Lincoln City Police Sr. Officer Jayne Johnson at 541-994-3636
