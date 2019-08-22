COOS BAY — An electrical fire broke out in a garage on Fruitdale Road on Wednesday.
On Aug. 21 at 2:15 p.m., the Coos Bay Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a garage of a single family dwelling on Fruitdale Road. According to a press release from the CBFD, once firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from the corner of the garage.
“Firefighters were able to make access and assure the house was clear of occupants, extinguish the fire and check for extension into the rest of the house,” the release said. “The house suffered minor damage due to smoke and fire.”
The total damage was $1,500, the release said.
“After an investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was an extension cord that had malfunctioned that was used along the side of the garage,” the release said. “No injuries were reported.”