Members of the Coquille Police Department, Coquille Fire Department along with many other Coquille community volunteers were able to provide many children from the Coquille School District a very Merry Christmas. With numerous generous donations provided from our community, we were able to provide money and transportation to Walmart for children to make purchases for themselves for Christmas.

The Children were checked in at the Coquille High School and provided with donuts donated by Frazier’s Bakery. We then loaded everyone up on the buses provided by the Coquille School District and drove over to the Coos Bay Walmart. The Coos Bay Walmart employees are always helpful in assisting our kids and chaperones to find perfect gifts. The kids then got transported back to Coquille just in time to meet with Santa and have a wonderful lunch provided by Hwy Deli, Umpqua Bank, and Four Seasons.

We were able to help 142 kids total this year, 119 of them got to ride the bus to Walmart and shop for themselves. The Coquille Police Department ended up raising over $12,000. We would like to give a huge shout out to the following supporters:

HEMR INDUSTRIAL CONTRACTORS, LLC

PATRICK MYERS, INC

LOGAN & CAROLYN SUMSTINE

NANCY LLOYD

NADINE BRANDSMA

COQUILLE AUTOMOTIVE

PAIGE PYNER

CHANCY & GABE FABRIZIO

NANCY EATON

MARY WOOLLEY

AL & NANCY WALSH

FARR'S HARDWARE

M.A & R.L GEHRKE

PATRICIA CLOSE

GARY & PATRICIA LONG

KRISTEN HIGGINS BUSINESS SERVICES

ROBERT NELSON

DOUG AND SHARON BACKMAN

MP AUTO AND RIGGING LLC

ANNE & EUGENE SOBBOTA

HAROLD THOMPSON

NELSON’S BAY AREA MORTUARY

KAY WESTPHAL

DENNY'S PIZZA

B&D TRUCKING LLC

HE ARCHITECTS INC

COQUILLE VALLEY ART ASSOC

CLAY & CHARLICE DAVIS

NADINE WINBERG

LESLI FETTIG

PHILLIS LOVE

PATRICIA GUNTHER

KEN

DAVE & CHERYL WADDINGTON

MARY HALL

COPPER TREE REALTY LLC

COLONIAL MEXICAN RESTAURANT

CHRIS & VALERIE BERG

COQUILLE VALLEY HOSPITAL

PACIFIC PAWS GROOMING

SOUTHWEST PHYSICAL THERAPY LLC

BANNER BANK

GREEN MOUNTAIN CHIPPING

ROSELYN COHEN

RALPH & BARBARA FOORD

JOHN & JACKIE CHRISTIANSEN

RONALD & CATHERINE SCHMIDT

MAURITA BURKLEO

CLYDE & MARY PURSELL

CINDY & DAVID DYER

CALVIN & LINDA MAGGARD

SUSAN SIPE

NAIFA - OREGON

SOUTHFORK LOGGING LLC

GOLD COAST SECURITY

JORGENSEN TRUCKING

DANIELLE MCKINLEY

DOUG BACKMAN CONSTRUCTION, INC

COQUILLE MINISTERIAL ASSOCIATION

ERNIE GLENN

WADSWORTH GARBAGE DISPOSAL

BARRY & PAM NIX

LES SCHWAB TIRE CENTER

WILLIAM & KAY MARINO

COQUILLE ROTARY CLUB

FRAZIER’S BAKERY

CENTER OF HOPE

COQUILLE FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES

FOUR SEASONS INN

UMPQUA BANK

HIGHWAY DELI MART

This event would not be possible without these wonderful people and businesses that donate to our event.

