Members of the Coquille Police Department, Coquille Fire Department along with many other Coquille community volunteers were able to provide many children from the Coquille School District a very Merry Christmas. With numerous generous donations provided from our community, we were able to provide money and transportation to Walmart for children to make purchases for themselves for Christmas.
The Children were checked in at the Coquille High School and provided with donuts donated by Frazier’s Bakery. We then loaded everyone up on the buses provided by the Coquille School District and drove over to the Coos Bay Walmart. The Coos Bay Walmart employees are always helpful in assisting our kids and chaperones to find perfect gifts. The kids then got transported back to Coquille just in time to meet with Santa and have a wonderful lunch provided by Hwy Deli, Umpqua Bank, and Four Seasons.
We were able to help 142 kids total this year, 119 of them got to ride the bus to Walmart and shop for themselves. The Coquille Police Department ended up raising over $12,000. We would like to give a huge shout out to the following supporters:
HEMR INDUSTRIAL CONTRACTORS, LLC
PATRICK MYERS, INC
LOGAN & CAROLYN SUMSTINE
NANCY LLOYD
NADINE BRANDSMA
COQUILLE AUTOMOTIVE
PAIGE PYNER
CHANCY & GABE FABRIZIO
NANCY EATON
MARY WOOLLEY
AL & NANCY WALSH
FARR'S HARDWARE
M.A & R.L GEHRKE
PATRICIA CLOSE
GARY & PATRICIA LONG
KRISTEN HIGGINS BUSINESS SERVICES
ROBERT NELSON
DOUG AND SHARON BACKMAN
MP AUTO AND RIGGING LLC
ANNE & EUGENE SOBBOTA
HAROLD THOMPSON
NELSON’S BAY AREA MORTUARY
KAY WESTPHAL
DENNY'S PIZZA
B&D TRUCKING LLC
HE ARCHITECTS INC
COQUILLE VALLEY ART ASSOC
CLAY & CHARLICE DAVIS
NADINE WINBERG
LESLI FETTIG
PHILLIS LOVE
PATRICIA GUNTHER
KEN
DAVE & CHERYL WADDINGTON
MARY HALL
COPPER TREE REALTY LLC
COLONIAL MEXICAN RESTAURANT
CHRIS & VALERIE BERG
COQUILLE VALLEY HOSPITAL
PACIFIC PAWS GROOMING
SOUTHWEST PHYSICAL THERAPY LLC
BANNER BANK
GREEN MOUNTAIN CHIPPING
ROSELYN COHEN
RALPH & BARBARA FOORD
JOHN & JACKIE CHRISTIANSEN
RONALD & CATHERINE SCHMIDT
MAURITA BURKLEO
CLYDE & MARY PURSELL
CINDY & DAVID DYER
CALVIN & LINDA MAGGARD
SUSAN SIPE
NAIFA - OREGON
SOUTHFORK LOGGING LLC
GOLD COAST SECURITY
JORGENSEN TRUCKING
DANIELLE MCKINLEY
DOUG BACKMAN CONSTRUCTION, INC
COQUILLE MINISTERIAL ASSOCIATION
ERNIE GLENN
WADSWORTH GARBAGE DISPOSAL
BARRY & PAM NIX
LES SCHWAB TIRE CENTER
WILLIAM & KAY MARINO
COQUILLE ROTARY CLUB
FRAZIER’S BAKERY
CENTER OF HOPE
COQUILLE FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES
FOUR SEASONS INN
UMPQUA BANK
HIGHWAY DELI MART
This event would not be possible without these wonderful people and businesses that donate to our event.
