Close to 200 children without permanent homes will have a merry Christmas this year thanks to the generosity of employees in the Coos Bay School District.
Melinda Torres, the ARK program manager for the district, explained her program hosted a project to provide gifts to homeless children in Coos County. Torres asked schools if they would like to participate and then sent tags with the names of the children along with three gifts they wanted. The tags were voluntarily selected by staff at the schools, who then bought gifts for the children.
Torres said the program started a year ago with two schools participating. It was so¡≠ popular, the program spread to any school in the district this year with a record 177 students in need.
Torres said gifts were purchased from staff members at Madison, Eastside, Millicoma, Marshfield Junior High, Marshfield High School and Destinations Academy.
“It was a really big hit,” Torres said. “The staff enjoyed it. They knew it was going for kids in their schools.”
In addition, the Marshfield High School Charity Program agreed to wrap each gift, wrapping more than 950 gifts for the students.
“They enjoyed it,” Torres said. “It was helping local students. I always emphasized with them that it’s probably helping some of their friends and their families.”
To make things even better, 37 families are receiving Christmas meals after the ARK program partnered with the Knights of Columbus to deliver 37 food boxes along with the gifts that were delivered to the children and their families.
“With COVID and everything, we really wanted to decrease contact, so with our families, we delivered,” Torres said.
Outside of the district, the program received donations from the Coos Bay Garden Club and Banner Bank to assist and Gibbs RV paid for hygiene bags to be included to help students over the long Christmas break. The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation also contributed to purchase the hygiene bags.
“A lot of families were super thankful,” Torres said. “We found a lot of families we didn’t know about. We were taking names up to two days ago (before the Christmas break.) We always set a deadline, but I never say no.”
While the ARK program worked to provide a merry Christmas to homeless students, Torres said it works year-round to help those in need. At Marshfield High School, ARK hosts a drop-in center that has a clothes closet, hygiene items, showers, laundry facilities, social services assistance, homework help, transportation and more.
The drop-in center is open to anyone in need as a way to help the students and families survive despite the challenge of not having a permanent home.
