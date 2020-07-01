SOUTH COAST — The Coos Forest Protective Association wishes everyone a happy and safe Independence Day.
"While you are out enjoying your celebration, remember that fire season and regulated use restrictions are in effect. Fire prevention is everyone’s responsibility," said Jef Chase with CFPA.
Those who plan on using fireworks are asked to keep the following things in mind:
• Use of fireworks outside of city limits is prohibited.
• Only use fireworks that are legal for use in Oregon.
• Always have a bucket of water or fire extinguisher immediately available.
• Always use fireworks as intended by the manufacturer, never modify or alter them.
"Do your part to make this Independence Day a safe and fire free holiday," Chase said.
For more information on fire restrictions and prevention, find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
