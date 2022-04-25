The first of many repair projects planned on the Coos Bay Rail Line has been completed.
The International Port of Coos Bay announced over the weekend that a new rail bridge over Coalbank Slough has been finished and the bridge was reopened to rail traffic.
The port used grant funding to completely replace the aging bridge, a major step in upgrades along the 120-mile rail line used to carry goods from Florence to Eugene. The first train to cross the bridge was delivering goods to GMA garnet.
The repair work at Coalbank Slough as well as several other bridge repairs planned along bridges in the rail line was funded through a combination of grants. The port received a $20 million federal grant through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development program and additional $5 million grant from the state or Oregon.
The replacement of the bridge over Coalbank Slough is the biggest project using those grant funds, but the port plans several more repairs to bridges along the rail line in the near future. This projects include improvements to 10 steel bridges in the Wild Cat Creek area, rehabilitation of all three swing span bridges along the line, including the bridge over the bay in North Bend, and significant improvements to the Vaughn Viaduct bridge near Noti.
Margaret Barber, director of external affairs and business development with the port, said the remaining work on bridges would not include replacement of any structures. Instead, the bridges will all be rehabbed to ensure they are safe and ready to use for decades to come.
Barber said replacing the bridge over Coalbank Slough was necessary because of the age and style of bridge that was built in the early 1900s.
The former bridge structure was a non-operating deck plate girder swing-span bridge. Bridge repairs conducted by the previous owner of the rail line included the removal of the swing mechanism and the addition of intermediate bents to support the center section of the bridge, making it essentially a fixed continuous deck plate girder structure for more than 30 years.
The construction process for the project began on December 13, 2021, and concluded in mid-April. Legacy Construction was the prime contractor for the project.
"We finished it in around three months, which is really good time," Barber sad.
The new Coalbank Slough bridge connects the last 16.5 miles of the rail line to the north end of the CBRL and access to the National Railway Network through the Union Pacific rail yard in Eugene. Replacement of the bridge will be instrumental in facilitating rail traffic to the port owned Terminal One facility, or former Georgia Pacific Mill site.
The Terminal Once facility is eyed as a possible home to a container shipping facility in the future. The port's vision is to have goods brought into Coos Bay via shop, offloaded in Coos Bay and moved via rail throughout Oregon and the entire Northwest.
But before any goods can be moved, the rail line must be stabilized, projects the port is already working. The rail line has multiple tunnels on the 120-mile line, and Barber said one of the biggest challenges will be increasing the size of the entrances to the tunnels so they can handle the larger loads expected if the container port is opened.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In