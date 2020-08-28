COOS BAY — Substantial design improvements for 999 Front Street were authorized by the Coos Bay Planning Commission in June. The new property owner, Heidi Sause, will complete a two-phased façade rehabilitation.
Phase I will focus on the east and north elevations with replacement of existing siding with new heavy-gauge corrugated, coated and painted steel siding, existing window replacement with similar style energy efficient windows, replacement of compromised structural elements and new metal deck railing along the Front Street elevation.
Phase II will include the upgrade of the west and South elevations using the same design and material as in Phase I. Local painters, electricians, carpenters, plumbers, landscapers, roofers and other trade-person efforts will provide for the building's needed improvements. Extensive interior work will also commence to create work spaces and offices for crafts, professional, retail and food services along with a large open area/event center for working business meetings and gatherings.
This project follows on the heels of the successful Front Street Provisioners Building at 737 Front Street and will continue Front Street’s revitalization momentum.
The Coos Bay Urban Renewal Board is supporting the extensive makeover with a $100,000 Façade Improvement Program grant.
"The 999 Front Street makeover exemplifies the community’s vision for vibrant and inviting Front Street memorialized in the 2016 Front Street Action Plan," said Community Development Administrator Carolyn Johnson. "With private development improvements underway, in the coming months city and community work will begin on a blueprint to refine the plan for public improvements.
For more information, contact Johnson at 541-269-8924.
