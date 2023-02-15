Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the death of a Glide man. 

On Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a male who was deceased on public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Idleyld Park. 



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments