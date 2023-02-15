The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the death of a Glide man.
On Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a male who was deceased on public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Idleyld Park.
Deputies responded to the reported area and confirmed the death of 35-year-old Glide resident, Austin Mitchell Clark. The cause of death has been ruled a homicide; the circumstances of which remain under investigation. Detectives state the death is an isolated event and there is no threat to public safety.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident, with the Sheriff's Office assigned as the lead investigating agency. Anyone with direct knowledge of Clark's activities prior to Sunday, February 12, 2023, are encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 541-440-4458.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In