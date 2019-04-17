COOS BAY — Some pedestrian walkways will be fenced off Friday, April 19, as a sewer line undergoes maintenance at Mingus Park.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, a contractor will be conducting warranty work, which should take one day to complete.
“The contractor may have pedestrian walkways fenced off, and pedestrians are advised to please exercise caution within the park especially near the construction zone for pedestrian and construction workers safety,” the release said.
For more information, call Engineering Technician Greg Hamblet directly at 541-269-1181 ext. 2249 during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.