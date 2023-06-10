North Bend Grant

North Bend Main Street Manager Stephanie Wilson, right, shows off what the new Angelina’s tortilla business will look like with Consuela Perez, left.

 Contributed photo

A dilapidated building in downtown North Bend will get a new life thanks to a $200,000 grant from Oregon Main Street.

On Tuesday May 30th, the North Bend Main Street program announced it had received the maximum grant allowed and would renovate the building to allow Angelina’s Mexican Restaurant to expand and open a tortilla business.

North Bend Grant

A group enjoys free tacos from Angelina’s Mexican Restaurant during a celebration honoring one year of the North Bend Main Street program.
0
1
0
0
0





Online Poll

Graduation is soon approaching. If you are your child is graduating from high school, What are his / her plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments