A dilapidated building in downtown North Bend will get a new life thanks to a $200,000 grant from Oregon Main Street.
On Tuesday May 30th, the North Bend Main Street program announced it had received the maximum grant allowed and would renovate the building to allow Angelina’s Mexican Restaurant to expand and open a tortilla business.
The announcement was part of the one-year celebration of the Main Street program and marks the second consecutive year North Bend received the maximum grant from the state.
Steve Nye, who serves as president of the Main Street program, said receiving the grant is a perfect way to cap off what was an amazing first year.
“It’s been a year full of a lot of firsts, from boring stuff like bylaws, to exciting stuff like really cool events,” Nye said. “For the most part we got a ton accomplished.”
Nye then listed some of the accomplishments of the Main Street program.
The board of directors was formed.
The program hosted multiple events, including two sip and strolls, a candy crawl on Halloween, Mother’s Day on Main Street and a Main Street mixer.
The Main Street program also reached out to all the businesses in North Bend, Nye said.
“Yes, it’s about Main Street, but it’s also about North Bend,” Nye said. The first year, I relay think it was about infrastructure and getting things done, But it was also fun.:”
Main Street Manager Stephanie Wilison then announced the new grant, which was a surprise to Consuela Perez, who owns Angelina’s Mexican Restaurant.
“Earlier this year, the city of North Bend in cooperation with the Main Street program and the Urban Renewal Agency, proposed to purchase the dilapidated Bay Cleaners building behind us to transform it into a thriving tortilla business, employing approximately 10 people and providing corn and flour tortillas, fresh/” Wilson said.
Tuesday morning, Oregon Heritage formally announced North Bend was receiving the grant, which will allow the purchase and renovation to move forward. Once the work is done, the Urban Renewal Agency will own the building and Angelina’s will rent it.
Barbara Dunham, who serves as vice chair of the Main Street Board, said there were many people and businesses to thank for the exciting news. But at the top of the list was Angelina’s.
“Most of all, thank you Angelina’s for having a vision to bring a new business to downtown,” Dunham said.
Perez was extremely emotional after hearing the news.
“I’ve lived here for 24 years,” she said. “Thank you very much for making my dream come true.”
