COOS BAY – Community members gathered around Mahaffy Ranch in Coos Bay as it kicked off its 2018 harvest season over the weekend.
The U-pick pumpkin patch is celebrating its ninth season with plenty of family-friendly activities, homemade desserts and familiar attractions.
Shawna Mahaffy, ranch co-owner, said this year the pumpkin patch features over 100 different varieties of pumpkins ranging in sizes, textures and colors.
“If you want something unique we’ve got it,” Shawna said. “We’ve got the coolest shapes and a lot of options.”
After noticing a limited amount of options, the family-led ranch decided to open their own pumpkin patch in 2010 dedicated to promoting entertainment for the whole family. Since then, hay rides, a corn maze, small petting zoo, corn cannon and multiple food vendors have been added.
Shawna’s husband and co-owner Ryan said another driving force behind their decision to open their own pumpkin patch and ranch was to be able to show their four sons, Ben, Gabe, Jack and Dane useful farming skills.
“It’s great because it teaches them excellent work ethic,” Ryan said. “Our oldest son, Ben, has designed the corn maze for a couple of years now and this year he made it really tricky. After he was done, all the boys helped him cut it out.”
In late May, Ryan said they began planting the 10-acre pumpkin patch after doing some prep work and building up the soil. This season, the ranch will host a pumpkin floral design workshop with Ocean Breeze Flowers as well a two-day pony ride fundraiser with Oregon Outlaws 4-H Club.
Along with selling its popular donuts, visitors will notice new frozen apple cider slushies being offered all season. In addition on weekends, Seouly Fusion and Elkhorn BBQ food trucks will be at the ranch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. serving food.
Mahaffy Ranch is expected to continue its harvest season till Oct. 31. It will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“We were blessed to have this place,” Shawna said. “It’s beautiful and we just felt like we should share it. We hope people use it as a meeting ground to come cherish their family and celebrate friends.”
For a complete breakdown of prices, hours and list of activities you can visit Mahaffy Ranch’s website at http://mahaffyranch.com/.