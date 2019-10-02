COOS BAY — After 10 years of pumpkin patches and school field trips to the ranch, the Mahaffys still laugh about a student who asked, “Where are the giraffes?”
Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the Mahaffy Ranch is boasting its largest pumpkin patch it has ever had, a haunted corn maze, food trucks and music, “but still no giraffes,” laughed Shawna Mahaffy, co-owner.
The Mahaffy Ranch is celebrating 10 years as it kicks off its annual fall season featuring pumpkin patches, pony rides, and a haunted corn maze.
“This all got started because my husband likes to be on the tractor,” Mahaffy said as she looked back to when the ranch first opened. “We wanted to add something to the community where you can cherish family and celebrate friends. That first year we had tents and everything was pop-up, but it was fun. We keep doing it because we are still having fun.”
Since opening the ranch, they have welcomed field trips where they offer education on the life cycle of a pumpkin and show off the cattle that they run year-round.
“We heard from a lot of kids over the years that many haven’t been over the bridge, so it’s cool that they can come out there and see the animals and the farm,” Mahaffy said.
To help celebrate its 10-year anniversary, an event is planned for every day between now and Oct. 31. Events include a haunted corn maze on Oct. 31, hosted by the Marshfield Charity Program for the second year in a row but designed by Mahaffy’s 16-year-old son Ben.
Dane Mahaffy, 8, sits on a pumpkin at Mahaffy Ranch which is celebrating being open 10 years.
“He designs it every year,” Mahaffy said. “This year it is tough and we have gotten great comments from customers this weekend of ‘best one yet!’”
On Oct. 12, there will be a pumpkin floral arrangement workshop.
On Oct 19, 20 and 26, there will be pony rides.
“We added more pony rides due to high demand,” Mahaffy said.
The Allegany Fiddlers are also playing on Oct. 26.
New this year is a private tent with its own campfire fire that can be reserved for events, something the Mahaffys wanted to offer to the community for parties as a private venue.
Food trucks will set up each weekend, including Boardwalk Fish & Chips, Walter’s Wurstwagon, and Rocky Sandwiches & Smoothies.
“We were gifted three metal signs made by Marshfield High School,” Mahaffy said. “Glenn Crook’s welding class made us an Oregon duck and beaver, as well as a sign with the ranch name that we are going to put at the top of the driveway.”
Mahaffy encourages the public to visit the Mahaffy Ranch’s Facebook page as more events are scheduled, since many are still in the works.
But, of course, there are pumpkins for sale from pie and carving pumpkins to gourds and squash. Mahaffy was excited to announce that her husband, Ryan, planted over 100 varieties this year.
For more information, visit mahaffeyranch.com.