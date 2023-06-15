Prepare to be amazed when world-famous magician Jeff Evans graces the Mingus Park Stage Monday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m. for the Coos Bay Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.
Jeff Evans’ career as a professional magician started from a book on coin tricks he read when he was 12 years old. Today, he performs hundreds of shows each year, proof that anything you want to learn can be found in books. Two consecutive years ParentMap Magazine awarded him a “Golden Teddy” for Best Live Entertainment and his peers in magic named him “Seattle’s Funniest Magician.” In the event of rain, the event will be held in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library.
