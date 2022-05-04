The Oregon Coast Music Association has arranged for live music to accompany visitors to the Coos Art Museum during Wine Walk on May 6.
OCMA Festival Orchestra string musicians Sharon Eng and Shelley Mathewson will play an array of music on violin and viola for the event. The Portland based musicians are dedicated educators and performers with international recognition. Both are members of the OCMA Festival Orchestra, and Mathewson serves as principal viola and president of the OCMA Orchestra Committee. Representatives from OCMA will be available to discuss additional musical events especially the event planned for Sunday afternoon, May 8, at SWOCC. This event features the Aaron Johnson Jazz Trio at 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day afternoon. Also available will be information about events in the July Festival that runs July 16 through July 30.
The Madrona Viola Duo will be preforming in the Maggie Karl Gallery of Coos Art Museum. On exhibit will be Expressions West - 47 artists from 13 Western states that runs through June 25. This unique art exhibition mixes emerging and established artists from the regional Western United States.
“There is always something unexpected in this exhibit, which showcases the diversity of the Western States through a variety of media. Having the addition of live music from OCMA caliber musicians will make this an evening not to be missed,” said Toni Inman, exhibition manager.
The museum and OCMA plan additional live musical accompaniment during wine walk events for future months to enhance arts appreciation.
Offices for the Oregon Coast Music Association are located on the second floor of the Coos Art Museum Building, 235 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.
