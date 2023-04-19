Madrona Viola Duo

Madrona Viola Duo - Michelle (Shelly) Mathewson and Sharon Eng.

 Contributed photo

Madrona Viola Duo will lead a free workshop at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 21, at Umpqua Hall on the campus of Southwestern Oregon Community College.

Shelley Mathewson and Sharon Eng return to Coos Bay to provide an interactive workshop for interested students and community members of all ages.

