Madrona Viola Duo will lead a free workshop at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 21, at Umpqua Hall on the campus of Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Shelley Mathewson and Sharon Eng return to Coos Bay to provide an interactive workshop for interested students and community members of all ages.
Sharon Eng is an international strings educator, clinician, chamber recitalist and conductor who has performed world premieres of solo viola works and has appeared as guest soloist, chamber musician and master class clinician in many countries. Dr. Eng directed the Middle and High School strings programs at Jakarta International School, conducting her orchestras in Bangkok, Budapest, London, Rome, Shanghai, Singapore and Vienna. Sharon holds BMus and MMus degrees in viola performance from the Juilliard School, and is an active chamber recitalist in the United States and abroad, teaches violin/viola at Multnomah Arts Center and plays with the Raphael Spiro Quartet.
Shelley Mathewson is an active freelance violist in Portland, Oregon. Currently a member of the Portland Opera Orchestra and Newport Symphony, she was also principal violist of the Oregon Ballet Theatre for more than two decades. Shelley is active with the Multnomah Arts Center and is a member of the Portland Chamber Orchestra, and played extra in the Oregon Symphony. She is Principal Violist of the OCMA Festival Orchestra. Shelley is founder of the Delphinium String Quartet, and holds bachelor and master de-grees in viola performance from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, and served many years as Principal Violist with the Omaha Symphony.
