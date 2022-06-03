Oregon Coast Music Association is again sponsoring live music to accompany visitors to the Coos Art Museum during the Coos Bay Wine Walk on June 3. Musical duo Madi Barrena, keyboard, and Michael Somers, double bass, will provide a selection of jazz, Latin and American songbook arrangements for the event in the gallery of the museum. The two musicians recently re-located to the Coos Bay area after a career of performing at multiple venues in the San Francisco Bay area.
The OCMA sponsored duo is also scheduled to perform an interactive musical performance on June 19, highlighting four American composers and artists with substantial influence on the development of jazz and American popular music for the Juneteenth celebration at the Coos History Museum. Their Juneteenth program includes selections from Scott Joplin, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Duke Ellington.
Representatives from OCMA will be available at CAM to discuss events of the 2-week Festival, July 16 through July 30. They will provide an opportunity to purchase or reserve tickets for those events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In