The League of Women Voters of Coos County has recorded interviews with candidates running for certain public offices thought to be of wide interest in the May election and has posted them for public viewing. These interviews were held without an audience, due to the current restrictions on public gatherings.
The league reached out to provide virtual interviews limited to contested candidate races where both contestants would participate, or, in the case of the City of North Bend pool measure, where both proponent and opposition positions could be represented. Representatives made themselves available for two Bay Area Health District positions, and Southwestern Oregon Community College position 7. They are posted for viewing on the website of the League of Women Voters of Coos County, and on Vote411. The league’s website is https://my.lwv.org/oregon/coos-county
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization with a mission to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in government. The League never supports or opposes any candidate or political party and aims to provide impartial information to voters about candidates’ view on issues, and to stimulate interest and participation in the election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In