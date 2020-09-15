COOS BAY — On Tuesday, Sept. 22, The League of Women Voters of Coos County will register voters at the Coos Bay Public Library as part of a massive nationwide effort to register new voters or re-register voters who need to edit their voter information. League members will be outside the Coos Bay Public Library in the parking lot, from 12-4:30 p.m. (Look for the blue tent.) The library is located at 525 Anderson Ave.
National Voter Registration Day seeks to increase civic participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and then turn out to vote in record numbers this year.
Started in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right — the right to vote.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy.
It neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. It is open to men and women of voting age.
For more information on the League of Women Voters of Coos County, visit www.lwvcooscounty.org.
