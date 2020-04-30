COOS COUNTY — The League of Women Voters of Coos County has scheduled a debate for the two candidates running in the Democratic primary for the position of Oregon Representative, District 9: Mark Daily and Cal Mukumoto.
The LWV will conduct the debate on Wednesday, May 6 through Zoom, without an audience. The LWV is inviting the public to submit questions for the candidates between April 30 and May 5 to the email address: lwvdebate.rep9@gmail.com.
The debate will be recorded and posted as soon as possible after the debate on the websites of the League of Women Voters of Coos County, www.lwvcooscounty.org; Vote411, www.Vote411.org; and Coos Media, www.coosmediacenter.viebit.com.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization with a mission to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in government. The League never supports or opposes any candidate or political party and aims to provide impartial information to voters about candidates’ view on issues, and to stimulate interest and participation in the election.
For more information, contact LWVCC Forum Chair Suzanne Grami, 541-260-2028 or LWVCC President Alice Carlson, 541-756-7290.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In