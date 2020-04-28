COOS BAY — Due to the restrictions on public gatherings and travel, The League of Women Voters of Coos County, in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Oregon, will be offering an alternative to the usual candidates’ debate forum.
Each of the candidates for Congressional District 4 (U.S. House of Representatives) will be invited to respond to a set of interview questions from the public using a virtual video interview process. The LWV video interviews will be recorded and then posted for viewing on the websites of the League of Women Voters of Coos County, The League of Women Voters of Oregon, Vote411, and Coos Media.
Candidates running for office in the Democratic primary are Doyle Canning and incumbent U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, and candidates in the Republican primary are Nelson Ijih and Alek Skarlatos.
The LWV is inviting the public to submit questions for the candidates by April 30 to the email address: LWVdebate.CD4@gmail.com.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization with a mission to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in government. The LWV never supports or opposes any candidate or political party and aims to provide impartial information to voters about candidates’ view on issues, and to stimulate interest and participation in the election.
For more information, contact LWVCC forum chair Suzanne Grami at 541-260-2028 or LWVCC President Alice Carlson at 541-756-7290.
