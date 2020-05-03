COOS COUNTY — During this time of social distancing and restrictions on public gatherings, The League of Women Voters of Coos County is using different methods to provide impartial information to voters.
Instead of live public forums, the LWV is offering recorded interviews through Zoom, and a video recorded debate without an audience.
In collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Oregon, LWVCC has scheduled virtual interviews with candidates for Congressional District 4: Democratic candidates, Doyle Canning and Peter DeFazio, and Republican candidate Nelson Ijih. Republican candidate, Alek Skarlatos, did not respond to the invitation for an interview. Interviews are expected to be completed by May 4.
The LWVCC has scheduled a debate on May 7 for candidates running for the Coos County Board of Commissioners, Position #1: Edward Rosendo Cordova, Katy Eymann, Pam Lewis, Robert (Bob) Main, and Sam Schwarz. The LWV will conduct the debate without an audience and with careful social distancing. A video recording of the event will be made by Coos Media.
The League also will be conducting a virtual debate on May 6 for the candidates in the Democratic Primary for Oregon State Representative, 9th District: Mark Daily and Cal Mukumoto. This debate will not have a live audience.
Recordings of each of these events will be posted as soon as possible on the website of the League of Women Voters of Coos County, www.lwvcooscounty.org, the website of Coos Media Center, www.coosmediacenter.viebit.com; and the website Vote411, www.vote411.org.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization with a mission to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in government. The League never supports or opposes any candidate or political party and aims to provide impartial information to voters about candidates’ view on issues, and to stimulate interest and participation in the election. For more information, contact LWVCC Forum Chair, Suzanne Grami, 541-260-2028 or LWVCC President, Alice Carlson, 541-756-7290.
