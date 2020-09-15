NORTH BEND — The Liberty Theatre, home of Little Theatre on the Bay, along with Restaurant O are partnering to bring entertainment and a discounted three-course pre-theater meal for South Coast residents from the comfort of their own homes or with reservation at the bar at Restaurant O for LTOB's fall shows.
Head over to the The Liberty Theatre website at www.thelibertytheatre.org for a link to LTOB's YouTube channel for the five-part radio drama "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" every Saturday at 7 p.m. starting on Saturday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 7.
Schedule:
Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.: Episodes 1 and 2
Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.: Episode 3
Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.: Episoide 4
Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.: Episode 5
Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.: Episode 6
Menu from Restaurant O:
Let's Get Started
French Onion Soup or Wild Caught Prawn Tempura with chili and tamarind sauce or Cajun Chicken New York Caesar Salad.
Main Attraction
Pappardelle Pasta Strips with gorgonzola cheese and zucchini, or Spiced Steamed Salmon with spring onion, soy sauce, ginger, bok choy and jasmine rice, or Spiced Crispy Pork Belly, with leek and pea mashed potatoes and five spice jus.
Sweet Ending
Tiramisu, or Duo of White and Dark Chocolate Mousse with fresh berries, or Strawberry Cheesecake
Cost of the three-course pre-theatre meal is $35. The first 50 orders will receive a $10 discount (20% gratuity, post-discount) through the generosity of the event's sponsors.
Call 541-808-9300 or email info@restauranto.us to place your order and schedule a pick-up time. Restaurant O will also air the show at the restaurant with limited seating. Those planning to attend in person are asked to make reservations in advance.
