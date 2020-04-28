COOS COUNTY — Severe drought conditions have expanded to Coos County after officials’ recorded below-normal rainfall as well as low streamflow conditions throughout the area.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of April 23 some areas of the county are experiencing moderate drought conditions while other portions are currently categorized as severe.
Coos County Emergency Management program manager and Sheriff’s Cpt. Gabe Fabrizio said the streamflow average for the area, based on what was expected from historical data, is low this year.
A report released from the Oregon Water Resources Department show streamflow conditions for the South Coast being a low of only 15 percent, said Fabrizio. For March, streamflow conditions statewide have been historically low this year.
Warm, dry weather conditions and below-normal rainfall has also been recorded throughout the state as well as Coos County. Fabrizio said the county is seeing a lot less rain than it has in the past.
According to precipitation reports from the National Weather Service, from October 2019 to April 23, the county received about 30 inches of total rainfall in the North Bend area near the airport. From October 2018 to April 2019, the county received about 55 inches of total rainfall.
About 90 percent of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions with over 60 percent of the state listed under moderate drought conditions and 26 percent listed under severe drought conditions, according to a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Forecasting from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center suggest over the next eight to 14 days, a higher than normal probability of above-normal temperatures across the state.
The drought declaration passed last week by the Coos County Board of Commissioners was done in response to the most recent drought status reports as well as to empower the county to begin taking steps toward mitigating the overall situation, said Fabrizio.
“I don’t think we’re in a very dire state right now,” he said. “… we’re seeing the writing on the wall based on the streamflow and precipitation that this year is going to be a drought year.”
According to Fabrizio, the declaration will make its way to Gov. Kate Brown’s office later this week in which it will undergo a review process. If approved, the declaration will allow the county to access aid from state and federal disaster resources, he said.
It will also allow the county to expedite water management tools and empower the local water master to take steps toward mitigating conditions in a timely and flexible manner. A drought emergency was declared in March for Klamath County by Gov. Brown.
In its water conditions report, which was issued April 20, the state water resources department said more counties could follow similar declarations in the near future as drought conditions continue to expand throughout the state.
