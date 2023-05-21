Lost man located

On May 19th, 2023, at 7:29 p.m. Russell Devins called the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center on 911 to report that he was lost in the woods near the Simpson Reef Lookout off of Cape Arago Hwy.

Coos County Sheriff’s Det. B. Davis and several members of the Charleston Fire Department responded to the area. They set up a command post near the Cape Arago Pack Trailhead entrance after receiving an approximate plot of Mr. Devins’s location from the 911 call. Det. Davis and two Charleston Fire Department Members hiked into the area to locate Mr. Devins.

