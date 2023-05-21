On May 19th, 2023, at 7:29 p.m. Russell Devins called the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center on 911 to report that he was lost in the woods near the Simpson Reef Lookout off of Cape Arago Hwy.
Coos County Sheriff’s Det. B. Davis and several members of the Charleston Fire Department responded to the area. They set up a command post near the Cape Arago Pack Trailhead entrance after receiving an approximate plot of Mr. Devins’s location from the 911 call. Det. Davis and two Charleston Fire Department Members hiked into the area to locate Mr. Devins.
Rescuers hiked in dense terrain for over two hours and covered about 5 miles. Ultimately they successfully located Mr. Devins, who was well off the marked path deep into the wooded area.
Upon locating Mr. Devins, it was now dark, raining, and foggy, making navigating back to the command post more difficult. Finally, after two more hours of hiking, first responders and Mr. Devins returned to a clear-cut area where Charleston Fire Personnel from the command post could guide them back to the path with powerful lighting equipment.
My medical personnel evaluated Mr. Devins; although tired and wet, he was otherwise uninjured.
Thanks to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center and Charleston Fire for their assistance. Reminder – If you are going hiking and choose to leave a designated trial, please ensure you have a navigation device with you, as it is very easy to get turned around.
