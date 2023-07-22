Hospital Finances

Expenses continue to outpace revenue.

 Metro Creative Connection

While Oregon hospitals saw modest improvement in their operating margins and revenue in the first quarter of 2023, they continue to be financially stressed by rising expenses and a decline in hospital visits.

A new report by Apprise Health Insights (attached) shows that more than two-thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money in the first quarter of 2023. Faced with strong financial headwinds, some hospitals were forced to tap into their reserves to continue providing services to their communities.  

