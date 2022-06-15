Progress continues to repair damaged infrastructure at Loon Lake Recreation Area, but construction is not complete to allow the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to open the site for Memorial Day weekend.
The BLM still plans to open the campground and day-use area this summer, with a target of early July 2022. The new water treatment system that provides potable water to the campground, day-use area, and staff housing is installed. The BLM has also installed a new restroom in the day use area. Other maintenance work to get the campsites and day use area ready for visitors is nearing completion.
The entire water system still must be pressurized, and any leaks repaired. The system has not been operational since 2019. Once operational, the system must be sanitized, and the water must pass final quality tests. The area around the new restroom also needs to be graded and asphalted to be fully accessible.
Unforeseen delays are possible, but the BLM is committed to opening the site as soon as possible. The BLM will give visitors advance notice of the recreation site opening, including providing an opportunity for visitors to make overnight camping reservations.
“We are excited with the progress, and we are close to the finish line,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay District Manager. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we complete the last of the repairs to ensure the site is fully operational and safe before we welcome people back.”
The BLM recreation area has been closed since the 2019. The area remains closed as it is an active construction site. Multiple contractors will be working throughout the recreation area over the next several weeks.
Heavy snow in late February 2019 toppled trees around the site, destroying the potable water treatment system, a restroom in the day-use area, and the maintenance shop. Electrical components for the sewer treatment system were also damaged.
Visitors can also check for updates on the progress of repairs at the Loon Lake Recreation Area websites: https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/234076 or blm.gov/visit/loon-lake-recreation-site.
The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.
