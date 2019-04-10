NORTH BEND — The Loon Lake Recreation site is closed for the summer.
According to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management, its portion of Loon Lake includes the main campground, day-use facilities, and boat ramp, all of which will not open for the 2019 summer season due to extensive damage to the facilities at the site from February’s snowstorm.
The release explained that during the storm, snow toppled trees that destroyed the potable water treatment system and building, a restroom in the day-use area, and the maintenance shop. Electrical components for the sewer treatment system were also damaged.
“Without water and sanitary services at this high use area, the BLM cannot provide a safe or quality experience at the recreation area this summer,” said Kathy Westenskow-Davis, Coos Bay District Manager in the release. “Staff members looked at several options to get the clean-up, repairs, and construction complete to open this summer, but it just isn’t possible. We are disappointed that the site cannot open this year, and we regret the inconvenience it causes for everyone who had reservations and plans to enjoy the lake.”
Full refunds are available for those visitors who made camping reservations for the summer. Recreation.gov, the site through which people made their reservations, will notify visitors via email of their cancelled reservations and issue refunds for their camping fees.
However, th BLM’s East Shore Campground, located just one mile from Loon Lake Recreation site, will open May 23, 2019. It provides six campsites along the lake. Boat access is available at a privately owned business on the lake.
Visitors can check for updates on the progress of repairs at the Loon Lake Recreation Area websites: https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/234076 or blm.gov/visit/loon-lake-recreation-site.
The BLM will also inform the public as soon as it is possible to reserve campsites again.
For questions about your reservation or refund, please contact Recreation.gov at 1-877-444-6777. Please contact the BLM’s Coos Bay District at (541) 756-0100 for any additional questions.