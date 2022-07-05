As July begins, the Bureau of Land Management is nearer to reopening Loon Lake Recreation Area. The site was not open for the Fourth of July weekend, but the plan remains to open portions of the site as soon as possible in July.
The BLM intends to reopen the site in phases as soon as there is enough water stored to operate basic facilities, such as the flush toilets, while the water treatment system is being brought online. The BLM expects to open for weekend day use first to ensure the water and sewer system function properly with increased use. Full-week day use and camping will reopen in subsequent phases.
The primary well on site is not yet producing useable water, due to heavy sediment loads. While this is being addressed, a smaller secondary well is being utilized to fill on-site holding tanks to ensure that sufficient water will be available for flushing toilets.
The BLM will update visitors when additional day use and camping become available, and give as much prior notice as possible for the public to reserve campsites. The BLM does not yet have a projected date when camping will reopen this summer. The BLM will post regular updates at blm.gov/office/coos-bay-district-office and recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/234076
“I want to thank everyone for their patience. We are hearing from visitors eager to make reservations and get back to enjoying the site. We look forward to that too, and are working diligently to reopen as soon as we are confident we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay district manager.
Nearby East Shore Campground is open on the shore of Loon Lake, with six campsites available on a first-come, first-served basis. Lake access is available at Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort. The BLM also operates six other campgrounds on the southern Oregon coast, most with access to coast range rivers.
The Loon Lake Recreation Area has been closed since the 2019. Heavy snow in late February 2019 toppled trees around the site, destroying the potable water treatment system, a restroom in the day use area, and the maintenance shop. The repairs at the site are being partially funded through the Great American Outdoors Act.
